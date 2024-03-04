Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $394.54 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

