Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Financial Comparison

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -6.15% N/A -22.34% Zalando N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 0 10 15 1 2.65 Zalando 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wayfair and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $74.68, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Zalando.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $12.00 billion 0.60 -$738.00 million ($6.52) -9.22 Zalando N/A N/A N/A $0.05 429.03

Zalando has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wayfair beats Zalando on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

