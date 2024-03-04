Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 11.2 %
WLDSW opened at $0.08 on Monday. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
