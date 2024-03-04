Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 11.2 %

WLDSW opened at $0.08 on Monday. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

