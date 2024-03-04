Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. 779,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

