Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.