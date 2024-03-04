Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.95).

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Tom Hinton purchased 35 shares of Wincanton stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £151.55 ($192.22).

On Friday, January 5th, Tom Hinton purchased 48 shares of Wincanton stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.74).

Wincanton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:WIN opened at GBX 624.50 ($7.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £777.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Wincanton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.04).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

