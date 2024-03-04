WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.28

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 2176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

