W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.55. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 243.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

