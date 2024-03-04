WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

WW International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.23. 4,025,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,989. WW International has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

