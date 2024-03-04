Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

XRX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xerox by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

