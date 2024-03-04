XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) vs. Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Critical Analysis

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA N/A N/A N/A Exscientia -593.98% -32.95% -24.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XOMA and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 0 0 N/A Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Exscientia has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than XOMA.

This table compares XOMA and Exscientia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $4.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Exscientia $32.90 million 23.96 -$146.85 million ($1.44) -4.53

XOMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exscientia beats XOMA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with various assets. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

