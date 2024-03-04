XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.42. XPeng shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 3,448,254 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after purchasing an additional 624,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

