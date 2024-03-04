Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

YMAB traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,178. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

