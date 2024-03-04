Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 2 1 0 2.33 TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,307.88%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than TerrAscend.

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84% TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 6.62 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.10 TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.07 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Yield10 Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.