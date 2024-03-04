Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $4.37 on Monday. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

