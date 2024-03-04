Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

