Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £18.28 million, a PE ratio of -911.11 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.13. Zinc Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

