10,000 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Owens Corning comprises 1.0% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. 710,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,604. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

