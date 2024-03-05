1,097 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.19. 729,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,293. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average of $252.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

