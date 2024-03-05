12,050 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 349,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 309,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP remained flat at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 427,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,962. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

