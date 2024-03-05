130,418 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 1,283,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.