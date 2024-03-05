186,417 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 186,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Patterson Companies by 69.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

PDCO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 204,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,913. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

