239,777 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 239,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,302,000. Crane makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $168,567,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after buying an additional 756,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

