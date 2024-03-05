247,995 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 247,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 688,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

