2,882 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $9.24 on Tuesday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 841,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

