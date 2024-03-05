313,715 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SharkNinja as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,844,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $30,134,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $13,939,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SN opened at 56.45 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 57.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

