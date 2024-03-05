3,544 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

