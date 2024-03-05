38,258 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. 344,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

