498,424 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 498,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 2.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,160. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

