60,000 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 2.3% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.3 %

STNG stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 946,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

