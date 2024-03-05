67,592 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 794.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 89,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 78,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $728.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.91. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

