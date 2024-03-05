800 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Booking comprises 1.8% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $31.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,430.25. 274,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,744. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,573.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,266.30. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

