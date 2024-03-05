82,765 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.59. 6,866,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,570. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

