8,400 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $122.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.