892 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,482.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,444.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,444.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

