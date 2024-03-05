a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.87.

AKA stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

