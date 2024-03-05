Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.17. 1,984,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,909. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,435 shares of company stock worth $8,071,298 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

