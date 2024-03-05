ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $558,366.86

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $558,366.86 and approximately $133.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004015 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,481.66 or 0.99968728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00152702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000571 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $96.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

