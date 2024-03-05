abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $530.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 527.80 ($6.70), with a volume of 67835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.66).
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 456.82.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Private Equity Opportunities
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.