Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

AGRPY stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

