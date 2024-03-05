ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACIW

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.