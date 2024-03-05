ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $27.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of ACMR opened at $31.92 on Thursday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000 over the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

