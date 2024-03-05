Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 391,702 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,702 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $45,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 193,850 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 423,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,064. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

