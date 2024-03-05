Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 423,900 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,163,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,524,713 shares of company stock worth $214,184,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $159.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $163.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.