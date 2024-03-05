Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $62,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.44. 1,044,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

