Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.87. 283,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,274. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.