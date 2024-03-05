Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 284,322 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,322 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.13% of PNM Resources worth $43,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 281,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

