Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 351,006 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,006 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $41,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,679,000 after buying an additional 2,781,842 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

