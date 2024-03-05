Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $54,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 927,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.