Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $46.24 Million Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.29% of Flywire worth $46,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Flywire Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 832,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,530. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

